Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 749 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.1% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 38.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.33. 7,203,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,115. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,997,573.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

