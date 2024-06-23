Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 108 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

GLD traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.78. 8,935,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

