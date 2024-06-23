Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 37 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $16.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $632.15. 3,682,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,125. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.74 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $615.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.