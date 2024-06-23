Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 1.1 %

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.