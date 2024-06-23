Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 302,019 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,019 shares during the quarter. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned 12.89% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLMI. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 52,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

