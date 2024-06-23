Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after buying an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $640.78. 725,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,364. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.01.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

