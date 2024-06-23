Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 828 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,452 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,223,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3,821.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,579,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,431 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.06. 15,441,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,969. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

