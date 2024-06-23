Citigroup (NYSE:C) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on C. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.03.

C opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

