City State Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

City State Bank grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Newmont stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. 16,655,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

