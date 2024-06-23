City State Bank Decreases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

City State Bank decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,922,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.77. The stock had a trading volume of 438,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,059. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.36 and a 1-year high of $389.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.11.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

