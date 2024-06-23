City State Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.78. 4,347,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

