City State Bank Has $645,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

City State Bank grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 173,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 173,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,830,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.