City State Bank Makes New $153,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

City State Bank acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.05 and its 200-day moving average is $354.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.