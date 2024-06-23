City State Bank Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

City State Bank cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,823 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 190,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Salesforce by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 90.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,671 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $83,479,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,989 shares of company stock valued at $160,340,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,928,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,763,672. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.47 and its 200-day moving average is $276.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.