Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.48. 49,147,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,946,228. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
