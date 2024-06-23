Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $316.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

