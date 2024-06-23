Compound (COMP) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $400.75 million and $24.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $47.95 or 0.00075037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00023356 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010626 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,589 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

