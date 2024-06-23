Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Compugen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CGEN

Compugen Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.71. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. Research analysts predict that Compugen will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compugen stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.