Conflux Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $609.03 million and $20.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,097.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.00600993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00116103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00035822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00254078 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00042284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071611 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,013,736,586 coins and its circulating supply is 4,138,733,788 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,013,528,742.75 with 4,138,528,730.97 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15055139 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $18,324,679.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.