Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 503.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,331 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $86,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.16. The company had a trading volume of 886,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

