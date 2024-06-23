Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $77,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,143,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 195,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after buying an additional 79,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Down 2.4 %

ONTO stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.40. The company had a trading volume of 938,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.01 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $238.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.19.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onto Innovation

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.