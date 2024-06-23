Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Hershey Trading Up 0.0 %

HSY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $261.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.13 and a 200 day moving average of $192.28. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

