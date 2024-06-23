Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $118.76 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $118,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,404. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.68. The firm has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $437.20.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

