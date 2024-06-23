Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $161.40 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,786,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,254 shares during the period. Copart makes up 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Copart were worth $161,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,559,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,328. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CPRT

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.