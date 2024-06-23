Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.03 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,900,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 321.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.71. The stock had a trading volume of 349,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

