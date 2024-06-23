Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.15% of Sherwin-Williams worth $135,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.26. 2,312,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

