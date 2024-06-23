Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 351,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,081,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $115,799,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 231,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $371.77. The company had a trading volume of 438,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.36 and a 1 year high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.11.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

