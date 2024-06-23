Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 2,317 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,077,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 718.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

