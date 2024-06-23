Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Insulet worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

PODD stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.10. 1,052,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,890. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $298.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

