Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.97% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 213,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,591 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,954 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $485.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Insider Activity

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cross Country Healthcare

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.