Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,006 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

