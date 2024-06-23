Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,389 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
Shares of CALM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. 3,993,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,200. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of -0.05.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
