Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,389 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. 3,993,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,200. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.