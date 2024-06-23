Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 4,719 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 246,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 164,591 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 246,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $567,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $43.95. 8,758,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

