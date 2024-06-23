Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,501 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 1.0% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.75% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $144,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,284. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

