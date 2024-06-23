Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,051,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 411,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 162,538 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 313,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 288,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,570. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

