Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $8.54 Million Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,000. Corpay accounts for approximately 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $3,920,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CPAY traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.15. 1,419,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,775. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.80. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.