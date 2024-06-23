Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 723 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 158,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,225,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.11. 1,057,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,736. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

