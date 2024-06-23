Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 284.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,769. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $386.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

