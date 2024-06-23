Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,771,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 719,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 147,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. 1,155,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

