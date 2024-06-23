Cooper Financial Group Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.61. 1,098,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,927. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

