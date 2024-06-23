Cooper Financial Group Buys 409 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,265,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,043. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.31 and a 200-day moving average of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.