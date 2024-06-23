Cooper Financial Group Buys 63 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $577.74. 483,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,542. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $593.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $531.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

