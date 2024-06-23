Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,823 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 12.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 190,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Salesforce by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 90.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,671 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $83,479,000 after acquiring an additional 195,106 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

CRM traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.06. 15,928,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,763,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.50. The stock has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 575,989 shares of company stock valued at $160,340,775. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

