Cooper Financial Group Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.75. The stock had a trading volume of 348,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,953. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

