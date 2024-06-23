Cooper Financial Group Has $424,000 Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 436.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 95,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1,074.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 198.1% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

PTF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

