Cooper Financial Group Has $499,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 86,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 37.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,172,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,390,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,992,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $244.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

