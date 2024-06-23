Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,023 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. 1,796,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,720. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

