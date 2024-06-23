Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,371 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 300,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 201,648 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,881,000.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
VRP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 273,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,958. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $24.08.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
