Cooper Financial Group Sells 274 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 434.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 406.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,270,000 after buying an additional 1,847,917 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 419.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 200,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $38.07. 216,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,808. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

