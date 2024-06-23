Cooper Financial Group Sells 9,345 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. City State Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 78,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $256,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 116.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 100,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,245. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

